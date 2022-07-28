Improved Earnings Required Before Covenant Logistics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLG) Stock's 31% Jump Looks Justified

Despite an already strong run, Covenant Logistics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLG) shares have been powering on, with a gain of 31% in the last thirty days. The last 30 days bring the annual gain to a very sharp 67%.

Although its price has surged higher, Covenant Logistics Group's price-to-earnings (or "P/E") ratio of 6.5x might still make it look like a strong buy right now compared to the market in the United States, where around half of the companies have P/E ratios above 16x and even P/E's above 32x are quite common. Although, it's not wise to just take the P/E at face value as there may be an explanation why it's so limited.

With earnings growth that's superior to most other companies of late, Covenant Logistics Group has been doing relatively well. It might be that many expect the strong earnings performance to degrade substantially, which has repressed the P/E. If not, then existing shareholders have reason to be quite optimistic about the future direction of the share price.

NasdaqGS:CVLG Price Based on Past Earnings July 28th 2022

Is There Any Growth For Covenant Logistics Group?

In order to justify its P/E ratio, Covenant Logistics Group would need to produce anemic growth that's substantially trailing the market.

Taking a look back first, we see that the company grew earnings per share by an impressive 132% last year. The latest three year period has also seen an excellent 157% overall rise in EPS, aided by its short-term performance. So we can start by confirming that the company has done a great job of growing earnings over that time.

Looking ahead now, EPS is anticipated to slump, contracting by 9.1% during the coming year according to the three analysts following the company. That's not great when the rest of the market is expected to grow by 9.9%.

In light of this, it's understandable that Covenant Logistics Group's P/E would sit below the majority of other companies. Nonetheless, there's no guarantee the P/E has reached a floor yet with earnings going in reverse. There's potential for the P/E to fall to even lower levels if the company doesn't improve its profitability.

What We Can Learn From Covenant Logistics Group's P/E?

Even after such a strong price move, Covenant Logistics Group's P/E still trails the rest of the market significantly. It's argued the price-to-earnings ratio is an inferior measure of value within certain industries, but it can be a powerful business sentiment indicator.

As we suspected, our examination of Covenant Logistics Group's analyst forecasts revealed that its outlook for shrinking earnings is contributing to its low P/E. At this stage investors feel the potential for an improvement in earnings isn't great enough to justify a higher P/E ratio. It's hard to see the share price rising strongly in the near future under these circumstances.

There are also other vital risk factors to consider before investing and we've discovered 1 warning sign for Covenant Logistics Group that you should be aware of.

If you're unsure about the strength of Covenant Logistics Group's business, why not explore our interactive list of stocks with solid business fundamentals for some other companies you may have missed.

