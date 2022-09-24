Improved Earnings Required Before APA Corporation (NASDAQ:APA) Shares Find Their Feet

With a price-to-earnings (or "P/E") ratio of 3.5x APA Corporation (NASDAQ:APA) may be sending very bullish signals at the moment, given that almost half of all companies in the United States have P/E ratios greater than 14x and even P/E's higher than 27x are not unusual. Nonetheless, we'd need to dig a little deeper to determine if there is a rational basis for the highly reduced P/E.

APA certainly has been doing a good job lately as it's been growing earnings more than most other companies. One possibility is that the P/E is low because investors think this strong earnings performance might be less impressive moving forward. If you like the company, you'd be hoping this isn't the case so that you could potentially pick up some stock while it's out of favour. NasdaqGS:APA Price Based on Past Earnings September 24th 2022 Want the full picture on analyst estimates for the company? Then our free report on APA will help you uncover what's on the horizon.

How Is APA's Growth Trending?

The only time you'd be truly comfortable seeing a P/E as depressed as APA's is when the company's growth is on track to lag the market decidedly.

Retrospectively, the last year delivered an exceptional 359% gain to the company's bottom line. However, the latest three year period hasn't been as great in aggregate as it didn't manage to provide any growth at all. Accordingly, shareholders probably wouldn't have been overly satisfied with the unstable medium-term growth rates.

Turning to the outlook, the next three years should generate growth of 3.7% per year as estimated by the analysts watching the company. That's shaping up to be materially lower than the 9.7% per annum growth forecast for the broader market.

In light of this, it's understandable that APA's P/E sits below the majority of other companies. Apparently many shareholders weren't comfortable holding on while the company is potentially eyeing a less prosperous future.

The Bottom Line On APA's P/E

It's argued the price-to-earnings ratio is an inferior measure of value within certain industries, but it can be a powerful business sentiment indicator.

We've established that APA maintains its low P/E on the weakness of its forecast growth being lower than the wider market, as expected. Right now shareholders are accepting the low P/E as they concede future earnings probably won't provide any pleasant surprises. It's hard to see the share price rising strongly in the near future under these circumstances.

Having said that, be aware APA is showing 2 warning signs in our investment analysis, and 1 of those is significant.

If P/E ratios interest you, you may wish to see this free collection of other companies that have grown earnings strongly and trade on P/E's below 20x.

