'Improbable' revision of OPEC+ agreement not discussed, says Algerian minister

LONDON, Nov 22 (Reuters) - There are "no ongoing discussions" on a revision of the Oct. 5 OPEC+ oil production decision, Algeria's minister of energy and mines told Reuters on Tuesday.

Speculation on "improbable revisions of OPEC+ production levels" is likely to disrupt oil markets, Mohamed Arkab said in a statement. "OPEC+ decisions are taken in complete transparency at meetings," he added.

