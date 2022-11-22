US Markets

'Improbable' revision of OPEC+ agreement not discussed, says Algerian minister

Credit: REUTERS/LISA LEUTNER

November 22, 2022 — 08:33 am EST

Written by Reuters ->

LONDON, Nov 22 (Reuters) - There are "no ongoing discussions" on a revision of the Oct. 5 OPEC+ oil production decision, Algeria's minister of energy and mines told Reuters on Tuesday.

Speculation on "improbable revisions of OPEC+ production levels" is likely to disrupt oil markets, Mohamed Arkab said in a statement. "OPEC+ decisions are taken in complete transparency at meetings," he added.

(Reporting by Ahmed Ghaddar Writing by Nafisa Eltahir Editing by David Goodman )

((Nafisa.Eltahir@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
US MarketsWorld Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.