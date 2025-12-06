Impro Precision Industries (SEHK:1286) Price Target Increased by 145.57% to 7.64

The average one-year price target for Impro Precision Industries (SEHK:1286) has been revised to HK$7.64 / share. This is an increase of 145.57% from the prior estimate of HK$3.11 dated August 31, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of HK$7.56 to a high of HK$7.86 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 49.80% from the latest reported closing price of HK$5.10 / share.

Impro Precision Industries Maintains 3.05% Dividend Yield

At the most recent price, the company’s dividend yield is 3.05%.

Additionally, the company’s dividend payout ratio is 0.44. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company’s income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company’s income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company has not increased its dividend in the last three years.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 24 funds or institutions reporting positions in Impro Precision Industries. This is an decrease of 1 owner(s) or 4.00% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 1286 is 0.16%, an increase of 4.57%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 9.84% to 75,104K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

FISMX - Fidelity International Small Cap Fund holds 28,391K shares representing 1.50% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

ARHBX - Artisan International Explorer Fund Institutional Shares holds 22,578K shares representing 1.20% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

QCVAX - Clearwater International Fund holds 15,247K shares representing 0.81% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

PACIFIC SELECT FUND - International Small-Cap Portfolio Class I holds 4,898K shares representing 0.26% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,463K shares , representing a decrease of 11.54%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 1286 by 10.94% over the last quarter.

Dfa Investment Trust Co - The Asia Pacific Small Company Series holds 1,035K shares representing 0.05% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 635K shares , representing an increase of 38.65%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 1286 by 89.57% over the last quarter.

