Impressive Trading Performance to Aid BofA's (BAC) Q4 Earnings

Bank of America’s BAC trading business (constituting a significant portion of its top line) is expected to have been a bright spot in the fourth quarter of 2022. Like the first three quarters of 2022, market volatility and client activity were robust in the fourth quarter.



The developments, including Russia’s invasion of Ukraine and continued supply-chain disruptions, led to ambiguity among investors. Also, the ultra-aggressive stance of the central banks across the globe to control inflation and ensuing fears of an economic slowdown/recession drove client activity and trading volumes.



These factors led to heightened volatility in the equity markets and other asset classes, including commodities, bonds and foreign exchange. Hence, BofA is likely to have witnessed growth in trading revenues in the quarter under review.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for BAC’s fourth-quarter trading revenues of $3.72 billion suggests a rise of 26.8% from the prior-year quarter’s reported number. Our estimate for the metric is the same as the consensus number.



At an investor conference in December 2022, BofA CEO Brian Moynihan stated that trading revenues would grow 10-15% (with major support from fixed-income trading) year over year.

Q4 Earnings & Revenue Growth Expectations

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for fourth-quarter earnings is pegged at 78 cents, which has witnessed a downward revision of 4.9% over the past seven days. The estimated figure suggests a fall of 4.9% from the year-ago reported number. Our estimate for earnings is 80 cents.



The consensus estimate for sales of $24.21 billion indicates a 9.8% year-over-year rise. Our estimate for sales is $24.19 billion, suggesting a rise of 9.7%.



Click here to learn about the other factors that are likely to have impacted BAC’s overall performance.

Our Take

Apart from a robust trading business, overall growth in loans and higher interest rates are expected to have supported the Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) stock’s fourth-quarter performance. However, not-so-impressive investment banking performance is likely to have been a headwind.



You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

Competitive Landscape

Trading revenues constitute a major portion of the total revenues for other major banks, including Citigroup C and Morgan Stanley MS. Earnings of C and MS are also likely to have received support from strong trading performance in the December-end quarter.



Stay on top of upcoming earnings announcements with the Zacks Earnings Calendar.

Zacks Names "Single Best Pick to Double"

From thousands of stocks, 5 Zacks experts each have chosen their favorite to skyrocket +100% or more in months to come. From those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian hand-picks one to have the most explosive upside of all.

It’s a little-known chemical company that’s up 65% over last year, yet still dirt cheap. With unrelenting demand, soaring 2022 earnings estimates, and $1.5 billion for repurchasing shares, retail investors could jump in at any time.

This company could rival or surpass other recent Zacks’ Stocks Set to Double like Boston Beer Company which shot up +143.0% in little more than 9 months and NVIDIA which boomed +175.9% in one year.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Bank of America Corporation (BAC) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Morgan Stanley (MS) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Citigroup Inc. (C) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.