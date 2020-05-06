Impossible Foods Selling Plant-based Burgers At Kroger Stores

(RTTNews) - Plant-based food company Impossible Foods have launched its plant-based Impossible Burgers at 1,700 Kroger stores in the U.S.

The product will be available at Kroger-owned stores in 28 states under multiple brands such as Baker's, City Market, Copps, Dillons, Fred Meyer, Gerbes, King Soopers, Kroger, Mariano's, Metro Market, Pay Less Super Market, Pick 'n Save, QFC, Ralphs and Smith's.

Impossible Burger is also available for online ordering through Kroger.com for Kroger Curbside Pickup and Delivery.

"Kroger's new partnership with Impossible Foods is one more way we are providing our customers with convenient access to popular fresh plant-based meats," said Joe Grieshaber, Kroger's senior vice president of merchandising. "Plant-based food remains one of the fastest-growing categories at Kroger. We're excited to continue growing our selection, especially as more customers than ever are purchasing meat products made from plants."

In addition to Kroger stores, Impossible Burger is also available at all Albertsons-owned stores in California and Nevada, all Wegmans stores along the Eastern seaboard; all Gelson's Markets in Southern California; and Fairway Markets in the New York City region.

"The launch of Impossible Burger at Kroger grocery stores nationwide signals our intention to make Impossible Burger available everywhere America shops — at brick-and-mortar retailers and their increasingly popular online ordering and delivery services," said Impossible Foods' president Dennis Woodside.

Woodside added that the company expects its retail footprint to expand more than 50-fold in 2020.

