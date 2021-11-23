US Markets
Impossible Foods raises $500 mln in latest funding round led by Mirae

Credit: REUTERS/LAM YIK

Faux beef products maker Impossible Foods said on Tuesday it had raised nearly $500 million in a funding round led by existing investor Mirae Asset Global Investments.

Nov 23 (Reuters) - Faux beef products maker Impossible Foods said on Tuesday it had raised nearly $500 million in a funding round led by existing investor Mirae Asset Global Investments.

The latest funding for the Beyond Meat BYND.O rival comes ahead of an expected stock market listing next year in the United States.

Reuters reported in April that Impossible Foods was preparing for a public listing that could value it at around $10 billion or more.

The company is exploring going public in the next 12 months through an initial public offering or a merger with a so-called special acquisition company (SPAC), the report had said.

The latest round, which included other existing investors, brings the total funds raised to $2 billion since the company was founded in 2011.

California-based Impossible Foods is backed by high-profile names including Microsoft Corp MSFT.O co-founder Bill Gates, Google Ventures and UBS Group AG UBSG.S.

Most Popular