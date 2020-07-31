Impossible Foods' Plant-based Burger At Walmart Stores

(RTTNews) - Plant-based food company Impossible Foods has partnered retail giant Walmart, Inc. to sell its flagship award-winning, plant-based Impossible Burgers at nearly 2,100 Walmart Supercenter and Neighborhood Market locations across the U.S.

Walmart customers can now buy the Impossible Burgers in 12-ounce packages from Walmart store shelves in the fresh meat section at brick-and-mortar locations. Impossible Burger is also available through Walmart's Grocery Pickup & Delivery platform.

Including Walmart, the burgers are now available in more than 8,000 retail outlets across all 50 U.S. states, a more than 50-fold increase in Impossible Foods' retail footprint in less than six months since March 2020.

The privately held food tech startup had also launched the burgers at 1,700 Kroger stores in the U.S. in early May. They are also available at all Albertsons-owned stores in California and Nevada, all Wegmans stores along the Eastern seaboard, all Gelson's Markets in Southern California and Fairway Markets in the New York City region.

Impossible Foods makes meat and dairy products from plants, with a much smaller environmental footprint than meat from animals. Impossible Burger has as much protein and bioavailable iron as a comparable serving of ground beef from cows.

Plant-based meat alternatives are finding success as people are looking for options for organic food and to cut the need for animals as a food source, amid the global environment issues.

Impossible Burger contains no animal hormones or antibiotics, and is kosher, halal and gluten-free certified. It uses 96% less land, 87% less water and 89% fewer greenhouse gas emissions compared to conventional beef from cows.

The Food and Drug Administration approved the key ingredient in the Impossible Burger as a color additive, allowing the company to offer its products in grocery stores. Impossible Foods products are made with heme, a protein that Impossible sources from soy leghemoglobin, which is found naturally in soybean roots.

