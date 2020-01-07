Impossible Foods Launches Meatless Pork And Sausage

(RTTNews) - Alternative meat producer Impossible Foods has launched Impossible Pork, a plant-based pork substitute, following the success of its plant-based beef substitute Impossible Burger. The company also plans to launch Impossible Sausage later this month.

The startup announced the products at CES 2020 in Las Vegas. The latest lab-grown vegetarian-friendly meal does not contain gluten, animal hormones or antibiotics, and is designed for kosher and halal certification.

Like its ground beef substitute, Impossible Pork's main protein is soy, and the major fat sources are sunflower oil and coconut oil. It is made using heme, an iron-containing compound found in all living organisms that can be produced without farming animals.

Silicon Valley-based Impossible Foods' Impossible Burger was launched in 2016. The company had partnered with Burger King in April last year to provide meatless Impossible Whopper sandwich to its 7,000 restaurants across the US. Burger King is now testing more plant-based burger options in the United States, and also launched meatless burger across Europe in a tie-up with Unilever.

Plant-based meat alternatives are finding success as people are looking for options for organic food and to cut the need for animals as a food source, amid the global environment issues.

During the latest product launch, Patrick Brown, Impossible Foods' founder and chief executive, said, "We won't stop until we eliminate the need for animals in the food chain and make the global food system sustainable." According to Brown, traditional meat contributes significantly to catastrophic climate change as well as a meltdown in biodiversity.

Rival Beyond Meat also sells plant-based ground meat and sausages. The company is in partnership with fast food giant McDonald's and Kentucky Fried Chicken or KFC to test plant-based burger and plant-based fried chicken, respectively.

Dunkin' Brands Group offers Beyond Sausage Sandwich, which features a plant-based sausage patty from Beyond Meat, to more than 9,000 restaurants nationwide.

