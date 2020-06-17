Important to use dexamethasone only for serious COVID cases -WHO

GENEVA, June 17 (Reuters) - It is important to reserve use of the steroid dexamethasone for the treatment only of serious cases of COVID-19, for which it has been shown to have a benefit, the head of the World Health Organizations's emergencies programme said on Wednesday.

"It's exceptionally important in these cases that the drug is reserved for severely ill and critical patients who can benefit from this clearly," Mike Ryan told a briefing.

