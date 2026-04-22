Important Factors to Watch Ahead of BP's Q1 Earnings Release

BP plc BP is set to report first-quarter 2026 results on April 28, 2026.

In the last reported quarter, the British energy giant reported earnings of 60 cents per American Depositary Share (“ADS”) on a replacement-cost basis, excluding non-operating items. The figure beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 57 cents, thanks to an increase in oil-equivalent production volumes and higher realized refining margins.

BP’s earnings beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate in three of the trailing four quarters and missed once, with the average surprise being 12.6%. This is depicted in the graph below:

BP p.l.c. Price and EPS Surprise

BP p.l.c. price-eps-surprise | BP p.l.c. Quote

BP’s Estimate Trend

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for first-quarter earnings is pegged at 85 cents per ADS, implying an improvement of 60.4% from the year-ago reported number. It has witnessed one upward estimate revision in the past seven days.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for first-quarter revenues is currently pegged at $57.6 billion, indicating a 20.4% rise from the year-ago actuals.

Q1 Earnings Whispers for BP

Our proven model predicts an earnings beat for BP this time around. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy), or 3 (Hold) increases the chances of an earnings beat. That is the case here.

The integrated energy major has an Earnings ESP of +8.40% and a Zacks Rank #1.

You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.

Factors to Note Ahead of BP’s Q1 Results

To have an idea of how oil prices behaved in the March quarter, let's analyze the commodity prices from the data provided by the U.S. Energy Information Administration (“EIA”). The average Cushing, OK, WTI spot prices for January, February and March of this year were $60.04, $64.51 and $91.38 per barrel, respectively, per EIA data. The crude pricing environment was quite favorable for exploration and production activities of BP, especially in the last month of the quarter. The supporting commodity prices are likely to have aided production volumes, which the integrated major expects to be flat sequentially.

Other Stocks to Consider

Here are some other stocks that you may want to consider, as these have the right combination of elements to post an earnings beat this reporting cycle.

EOG Resources EOG: It has an Earnings ESP of +3.62% and a Zacks Rank #3. EOG is scheduled to release earnings on May 5. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

EOG’s earnings beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate in each of the last four quarters, with the average being 6.1%. The company has witnessed an upward and two downward movements for the first-quarter 2026 bottom line in the past seven days.

ConocoPhillips COP has an Earnings ESP of +6.80% and a Zacks Rank #1. COP is scheduled to release earnings on April 30.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for ConocoPhillips’ first-quarter 2026 earnings is pegged at $1.61 per share, indicating a decline from the prior-year reported figure.

Valero Energy VLO has an Earnings ESP of +3.48% and a Zacks Rank #1. VLO is scheduled to release earnings on April 30.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Valero Energy’s earnings is pegged at $3.14 per share, implying a 252.8% increase from the prior-year reported figure.

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BP p.l.c. (BP) : Free Stock Analysis Report

ConocoPhillips (COP) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Valero Energy Corporation (VLO) : Free Stock Analysis Report

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.