Implied XLF Analyst Target Price: $44

Looking at the underlying holdings of the ETFs in our coverage universe at ETF Channel, we have compared the trading price of each holding against the average analyst 12-month forward target price, and computed the weighted average implied analyst target price for the ETF itself. For the The Financial Select Sector SPDR— Fund ETF (Symbol: XLF), we found that the implied analyst target price for the ETF based upon its underlying holdings is $44.25 per unit.

With XLF trading at a recent price near $39.19 per unit, that means that analysts see 12.91% upside for this ETF looking through to the average analyst targets of the underlying holdings. Three of XLF's underlying holdings with notable upside to their analyst target prices are (Symbol: CBOE), Northern Trust Corp (Symbol: NTRS), and Morgan Stanley (Symbol: MS). Although CBOE has traded at a recent price of $118.83/share, the average analyst target is 15.40% higher at $137.12/share. Similarly, NTRS has 15.32% upside from the recent share price of $118.52 if the average analyst target price of $136.68/share is reached, and analysts on average are expecting MS to reach a target price of $110.00/share, which is 15.28% above the recent price of $95.42. Below is a twelve month price history chart comparing the stock performance of CBOE, NTRS, and MS:

Below is a summary table of the current analyst target prices discussed above:

Name Symbol Recent Price Avg. Analyst 12-Mo. Target % Upside to Target The Financial Select Sector SPDR— Fund ETF XLF $39.19 $44.25 12.91% CBOE $118.83 $137.12 15.40% Northern Trust Corp NTRS $118.52 $136.68 15.32% Morgan Stanley MS $95.42 $110.00 15.28%

Are analysts justified in these targets, or overly optimistic about where these stocks will be trading 12 months from now? Do the analysts have a valid justification for their targets, or are they behind the curve on recent company and industry developments? A high price target relative to a stock's trading price can reflect optimism about the future, but can also be a precursor to target price downgrades if the targets were a relic of the past. These are questions that require further investor research.

10 ETFs With Most Upside To Analyst Targets »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.