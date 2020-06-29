Implied XLC Analyst Target Price: $59

Looking at the underlying holdings of the ETFs in our coverage universe at ETF Channel, we have compared the trading price of each holding against the average analyst 12-month forward target price, and computed the weighted average implied analyst target price for the ETF itself. For the The Communication Services Select Sector SPDR— Fund ETF (Symbol: XLC), we found that the implied analyst target price for the ETF based upon its underlying holdings is $58.78 per unit.
With XLC trading at a recent price near $52.47 per unit, that means that analysts see 12.03% upside for this ETF looking through to the average analyst targets of the underlying holdings. Three of XLC's underlying holdings with notable upside to their analyst target prices are AT&T Inc (Symbol: T), Facebook Inc (Symbol: FB), and Charter Communications Inc (Symbol: CHTR). Although T has traded at a recent price of $29.08/share, the average analyst target is 20.76% higher at $35.12/share. Similarly, FB has 13.81% upside from the recent share price of $216.08 if the average analyst target price of $245.93/share is reached, and analysts on average are expecting CHTR to reach a target price of $567.40/share, which is 12.97% above the recent price of $502.27. Below is a twelve month price history chart comparing the stock performance of T, FB, and CHTR:
Combined, T, FB, and CHTR represent 30.15% of the The Communication Services Select Sector SPDR— Fund ETF. Below is a summary table of the current analyst target prices discussed above:
|Name
|Symbol
|Recent Price
|Avg. Analyst 12-Mo. Target
|% Upside to Target
|The Communication Services Select Sector SPDR— Fund ETF
|XLC
|$52.47
|$58.78
|12.03%
|AT&T Inc
|T
|$29.08
|$35.12
|20.76%
|Facebook Inc
|FB
|$216.08
|$245.93
|13.81%
|Charter Communications Inc
|CHTR
|$502.27
|$567.40
|12.97%
Are analysts justified in these targets, or overly optimistic about where these stocks will be trading 12 months from now? Do the analysts have a valid justification for their targets, or are they behind the curve on recent company and industry developments? A high price target relative to a stock's trading price can reflect optimism about the future, but can also be a precursor to target price downgrades if the targets were a relic of the past. These are questions that require further investor research.
