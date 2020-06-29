Implied XLC Analyst Target Price: $59

Looking at the underlying holdings of the ETFs in our coverage universe at ETF Channel, we have compared the trading price of each holding against the average analyst 12-month forward target price, and computed the weighted average implied analyst target price for the ETF itself. For the The Communication Services Select Sector SPDR— Fund ETF (Symbol: XLC), we found that the implied analyst target price for the ETF based upon its underlying holdings is $58.78 per unit.

With XLC trading at a recent price near $52.47 per unit, that means that analysts see 12.03% upside for this ETF looking through to the average analyst targets of the underlying holdings. Three of XLC's underlying holdings with notable upside to their analyst target prices are AT&T Inc (Symbol: T), Facebook Inc (Symbol: FB), and Charter Communications Inc (Symbol: CHTR). Although T has traded at a recent price of $29.08/share, the average analyst target is 20.76% higher at $35.12/share. Similarly, FB has 13.81% upside from the recent share price of $216.08 if the average analyst target price of $245.93/share is reached, and analysts on average are expecting CHTR to reach a target price of $567.40/share, which is 12.97% above the recent price of $502.27. Below is a twelve month price history chart comparing the stock performance of T, FB, and CHTR:

Combined, T, FB, and CHTR represent 30.15% of the The Communication Services Select Sector SPDR— Fund ETF. Below is a summary table of the current analyst target prices discussed above:

Name Symbol Recent Price Avg. Analyst 12-Mo. Target % Upside to Target The Communication Services Select Sector SPDR— Fund ETF XLC $52.47 $58.78 12.03% AT&T Inc T $29.08 $35.12 20.76% Facebook Inc FB $216.08 $245.93 13.81% Charter Communications Inc CHTR $502.27 $567.40 12.97%

Are analysts justified in these targets, or overly optimistic about where these stocks will be trading 12 months from now? Do the analysts have a valid justification for their targets, or are they behind the curve on recent company and industry developments? A high price target relative to a stock's trading price can reflect optimism about the future, but can also be a precursor to target price downgrades if the targets were a relic of the past. These are questions that require further investor research.

