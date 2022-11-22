Implied VOOV Analyst Target Price: $157

Looking at the underlying holdings of the ETFs in our coverage universe at ETF Channel, we have compared the trading price of each holding against the average analyst 12-month forward target price, and computed the weighted average implied analyst target price for the ETF itself. For the Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF (Symbol: VOOV), we found that the implied analyst target price for the ETF based upon its underlying holdings is $157.23 per unit.

With VOOV trading at a recent price near $142.96 per unit, that means that analysts see 9.98% upside for this ETF looking through to the average analyst targets of the underlying holdings. Three of VOOV's underlying holdings with notable upside to their analyst target prices are M & T Bank Corp (Symbol: MTB), BorgWarner Inc (Symbol: BWA), and Equinix Inc (Symbol: EQIX). Although MTB has traded at a recent price of $169.52/share, the average analyst target is 17.00% higher at $198.33/share. Similarly, BWA has 14.36% upside from the recent share price of $41.90 if the average analyst target price of $47.92/share is reached, and analysts on average are expecting EQIX to reach a target price of $746.35/share, which is 13.97% above the recent price of $654.89. Below is a twelve month price history chart comparing the stock performance of MTB, BWA, and EQIX:

Below is a summary table of the current analyst target prices discussed above:

Name Symbol Recent Price Avg. Analyst 12-Mo. Target % Upside to Target Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF VOOV $142.96 $157.23 9.98% M & T Bank Corp MTB $169.52 $198.33 17.00% BorgWarner Inc BWA $41.90 $47.92 14.36% Equinix Inc EQIX $654.89 $746.35 13.97%

Are analysts justified in these targets, or overly optimistic about where these stocks will be trading 12 months from now? Do the analysts have a valid justification for their targets, or are they behind the curve on recent company and industry developments? A high price target relative to a stock's trading price can reflect optimism about the future, but can also be a precursor to target price downgrades if the targets were a relic of the past. These are questions that require further investor research.

