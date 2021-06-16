Implied VOOG Analyst Target Price: $280

Looking at the underlying holdings of the ETFs in our coverage universe at ETF Channel, we have compared the trading price of each holding against the average analyst 12-month forward target price, and computed the weighted average implied analyst target price for the ETF itself. For the Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF (Symbol: VOOG), we found that the implied analyst target price for the ETF based upon its underlying holdings is $280.20 per unit.

With VOOG trading at a recent price near $254.06 per unit, that means that analysts see 10.29% upside for this ETF looking through to the average analyst targets of the underlying holdings. Three of VOOG's underlying holdings with notable upside to their analyst target prices are Deere & Co. (Symbol: DE), Qorvo Inc (Symbol: QRVO), and Freeport-McMoRan Inc (Symbol: FCX). Although DE has traded at a recent price of $338.10/share, the average analyst target is 12.31% higher at $379.73/share. Similarly, QRVO has 12.27% upside from the recent share price of $181.91 if the average analyst target price of $204.22/share is reached, and analysts on average are expecting FCX to reach a target price of $41.86/share, which is 11.32% above the recent price of $37.60. Below is a twelve month price history chart comparing the stock performance of DE, QRVO, and FCX:

Below is a summary table of the current analyst target prices discussed above:

Name Symbol Recent Price Avg. Analyst 12-Mo. Target % Upside to Target Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF VOOG $254.06 $280.20 10.29% Deere & Co. DE $338.10 $379.73 12.31% Qorvo Inc QRVO $181.91 $204.22 12.27% Freeport-McMoRan Inc FCX $37.60 $41.86 11.32%

Are analysts justified in these targets, or overly optimistic about where these stocks will be trading 12 months from now? Do the analysts have a valid justification for their targets, or are they behind the curve on recent company and industry developments? A high price target relative to a stock's trading price can reflect optimism about the future, but can also be a precursor to target price downgrades if the targets were a relic of the past. These are questions that require further investor research.

