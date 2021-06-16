Implied VOOG Analyst Target Price: $280

Looking at the underlying holdings of the ETFs in our coverage universe at ETF Channel, we have compared the trading price of each holding against the average analyst 12-month forward target price, and computed the weighted average implied analyst target price for the ETF itself. For the Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF (Symbol: VOOG), we found that the implied analyst target price for the ETF based upon its underlying holdings is $280.20 per unit.
With VOOG trading at a recent price near $254.06 per unit, that means that analysts see 10.29% upside for this ETF looking through to the average analyst targets of the underlying holdings. Three of VOOG's underlying holdings with notable upside to their analyst target prices are Deere & Co. (Symbol: DE), Qorvo Inc (Symbol: QRVO), and Freeport-McMoRan Inc (Symbol: FCX). Although DE has traded at a recent price of $338.10/share, the average analyst target is 12.31% higher at $379.73/share. Similarly, QRVO has 12.27% upside from the recent share price of $181.91 if the average analyst target price of $204.22/share is reached, and analysts on average are expecting FCX to reach a target price of $41.86/share, which is 11.32% above the recent price of $37.60. Below is a twelve month price history chart comparing the stock performance of DE, QRVO, and FCX:
Below is a summary table of the current analyst target prices discussed above:
|Name
|Symbol
|Recent Price
|Avg. Analyst 12-Mo. Target
|% Upside to Target
|Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF
|VOOG
|$254.06
|$280.20
|10.29%
|Deere & Co.
|DE
|$338.10
|$379.73
|12.31%
|Qorvo Inc
|QRVO
|$181.91
|$204.22
|12.27%
|Freeport-McMoRan Inc
|FCX
|$37.60
|$41.86
|11.32%
Are analysts justified in these targets, or overly optimistic about where these stocks will be trading 12 months from now? Do the analysts have a valid justification for their targets, or are they behind the curve on recent company and industry developments? A high price target relative to a stock's trading price can reflect optimism about the future, but can also be a precursor to target price downgrades if the targets were a relic of the past. These are questions that require further investor research.
