Implied VONV Analyst Target Price: $83

Looking at the underlying holdings of the ETFs in our coverage universe at ETF Channel, we have compared the trading price of each holding against the average analyst 12-month forward target price, and computed the weighted average implied analyst target price for the ETF itself. For the Vanguard Russell 1000 Value ETF (Symbol: VONV), we found that the implied analyst target price for the ETF based upon its underlying holdings is $82.68 per unit.

With VONV trading at a recent price near $70.83 per unit, that means that analysts see 16.73% upside for this ETF looking through to the average analyst targets of the underlying holdings. Three of VONV's underlying holdings with notable upside to their analyst target prices are Core & Main Inc (Symbol: CNM), Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc (Symbol: IONS), and Change Healthcare Inc (Symbol: CHNG). Although CNM has traded at a recent price of $21.47/share, the average analyst target is 38.17% higher at $29.67/share. Similarly, IONS has 35.64% upside from the recent share price of $32.27 if the average analyst target price of $43.77/share is reached, and analysts on average are expecting CHNG to reach a target price of $25.80/share, which is 28.29% above the recent price of $20.11. Below is a twelve month price history chart comparing the stock performance of CNM, IONS, and CHNG:

Below is a summary table of the current analyst target prices discussed above:

Name Symbol Recent Price Avg. Analyst 12-Mo. Target % Upside to Target Vanguard Russell 1000 Value ETF VONV $70.83 $82.68 16.73% Core & Main Inc CNM $21.47 $29.67 38.17% Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc IONS $32.27 $43.77 35.64% Change Healthcare Inc CHNG $20.11 $25.80 28.29%

Are analysts justified in these targets, or overly optimistic about where these stocks will be trading 12 months from now? Do the analysts have a valid justification for their targets, or are they behind the curve on recent company and industry developments? A high price target relative to a stock's trading price can reflect optimism about the future, but can also be a precursor to target price downgrades if the targets were a relic of the past. These are questions that require further investor research.

