Implied SPXN Analyst Target Price: $97

Looking at the underlying holdings of the ETFs in our coverage universe at ETF Channel, we have compared the trading price of each holding against the average analyst 12-month forward target price, and computed the weighted average implied analyst target price for the ETF itself. For the ProShares S&P 500 Ex-Financials ETF (Symbol: SPXN), we found that the implied analyst target price for the ETF based upon its underlying holdings is $96.51 per unit.

With SPXN trading at a recent price near $85.61 per unit, that means that analysts see 12.73% upside for this ETF looking through to the average analyst targets of the underlying holdings. Three of SPXN's underlying holdings with notable upside to their analyst target prices are Organon & Co (Symbol: OGN), Pioneer Natural Resources Co (Symbol: PXD), and F5 Inc (Symbol: FFIV). Although OGN has traded at a recent price of $26.72/share, the average analyst target is 21.90% higher at $32.57/share. Similarly, PXD has 20.65% upside from the recent share price of $239.41 if the average analyst target price of $288.84/share is reached, and analysts on average are expecting FFIV to reach a target price of $183.00/share, which is 18.88% above the recent price of $153.94. Below is a twelve month price history chart comparing the stock performance of OGN, PXD, and FFIV:

Below is a summary table of the current analyst target prices discussed above:

Name Symbol Recent Price Avg. Analyst 12-Mo. Target % Upside to Target ProShares S&P 500 Ex-Financials ETF SPXN $85.61 $96.51 12.73% Organon & Co OGN $26.72 $32.57 21.90% Pioneer Natural Resources Co PXD $239.41 $288.84 20.65% F5 Inc FFIV $153.94 $183.00 18.88%

Are analysts justified in these targets, or overly optimistic about where these stocks will be trading 12 months from now? Do the analysts have a valid justification for their targets, or are they behind the curve on recent company and industry developments? A high price target relative to a stock's trading price can reflect optimism about the future, but can also be a precursor to target price downgrades if the targets were a relic of the past. These are questions that require further investor research.

