Implied SPXE Analyst Target Price: $98

Looking at the underlying holdings of the ETFs in our coverage universe at ETF Channel, we have compared the trading price of each holding against the average analyst 12-month forward target price, and computed the weighted average implied analyst target price for the ETF itself. For the ProShares S&P 500 Ex-Energy ETF (Symbol: SPXE), we found that the implied analyst target price for the ETF based upon its underlying holdings is $97.62 per unit.

With SPXE trading at a recent price near $79.54 per unit, that means that analysts see 22.73% upside for this ETF looking through to the average analyst targets of the underlying holdings. Three of SPXE's underlying holdings with notable upside to their analyst target prices are Mid-America Apartment Communities Inc (Symbol: MAA), Tyson Foods Inc (Symbol: TSN), and Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp. (Symbol: CTSH). Although MAA has traded at a recent price of $152.26/share, the average analyst target is 30.09% higher at $198.08/share. Similarly, TSN has 28.57% upside from the recent share price of $64.11 if the average analyst target price of $82.43/share is reached, and analysts on average are expecting CTSH to reach a target price of $68.76/share, which is 27.29% above the recent price of $54.02. Below is a twelve month price history chart comparing the stock performance of MAA, TSN, and CTSH:

Below is a summary table of the current analyst target prices discussed above:

Name Symbol Recent Price Avg. Analyst 12-Mo. Target % Upside to Target ProShares S&P 500 Ex-Energy ETF SPXE $79.54 $97.62 22.73% Mid-America Apartment Communities Inc MAA $152.26 $198.08 30.09% Tyson Foods Inc TSN $64.11 $82.43 28.57% Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp. CTSH $54.02 $68.76 27.29%

Are analysts justified in these targets, or overly optimistic about where these stocks will be trading 12 months from now? Do the analysts have a valid justification for their targets, or are they behind the curve on recent company and industry developments? A high price target relative to a stock's trading price can reflect optimism about the future, but can also be a precursor to target price downgrades if the targets were a relic of the past. These are questions that require further investor research.

