Implied SPMO Analyst Target Price: $56

Looking at the underlying holdings of the ETFs in our coverage universe at ETF Channel, we have compared the trading price of each holding against the average analyst 12-month forward target price, and computed the weighted average implied analyst target price for the ETF itself. For the Invesco S&P 500— Momentum ETF (Symbol: SPMO), we found that the implied analyst target price for the ETF based upon its underlying holdings is $55.71 per unit.

With SPMO trading at a recent price near $50.52 per unit, that means that analysts see 10.28% upside for this ETF looking through to the average analyst targets of the underlying holdings. Three of SPMO's underlying holdings with notable upside to their analyst target prices are S&P Global Inc (Symbol: SPGI), Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (Symbol: JKHY), and Home Depot Inc (Symbol: HD). Although SPGI has traded at a recent price of $336.48/share, the average analyst target is 16.35% higher at $391.50/share. Similarly, JKHY has 15.93% upside from the recent share price of $158.71 if the average analyst target price of $184.00/share is reached, and analysts on average are expecting HD to reach a target price of $299.83/share, which is 11.12% above the recent price of $269.83. Below is a twelve month price history chart comparing the stock performance of SPGI, JKHY, and HD:

Below is a summary table of the current analyst target prices discussed above:

Name Symbol Recent Price Avg. Analyst 12-Mo. Target % Upside to Target Invesco S&P 500— Momentum ETF SPMO $50.52 $55.71 10.28% S&P Global Inc SPGI $336.48 $391.50 16.35% Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. JKHY $158.71 $184.00 15.93% Home Depot Inc HD $269.83 $299.83 11.12%

Are analysts justified in these targets, or overly optimistic about where these stocks will be trading 12 months from now? Do the analysts have a valid justification for their targets, or are they behind the curve on recent company and industry developments? A high price target relative to a stock's trading price can reflect optimism about the future, but can also be a precursor to target price downgrades if the targets were a relic of the past. These are questions that require further investor research.

