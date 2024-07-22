Implied SPMD Analyst Target Price: $59

Looking at the underlying holdings of the ETFs in our coverage universe at ETF Channel, we have compared the trading price of each holding against the average analyst 12-month forward target price, and computed the weighted average implied analyst target price for the ETF itself. For the SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF (Symbol: SPMD), we found that the implied analyst target price for the ETF based upon its underlying holdings is $58.77 per unit.

With SPMD trading at a recent price near $52.84 per unit, that means that analysts see 11.21% upside for this ETF looking through to the average analyst targets of the underlying holdings. Three of SPMD's underlying holdings with notable upside to their analyst target prices are Harley-Davidson Inc (Symbol: HOG), Exelixis Inc (Symbol: EXEL), and Nexstar Media Group Inc (Symbol: NXST). Although HOG has traded at a recent price of $34.62/share, the average analyst target is 22.97% higher at $42.57/share. Similarly, EXEL has 20.16% upside from the recent share price of $22.60 if the average analyst target price of $27.16/share is reached, and analysts on average are expecting NXST to reach a target price of $204.00/share, which is 16.33% above the recent price of $175.37. Below is a twelve month price history chart comparing the stock performance of HOG, EXEL, and NXST:

Below is a summary table of the current analyst target prices discussed above:

Name Symbol Recent Price Avg. Analyst 12-Mo. Target % Upside to Target SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF SPMD $52.84 $58.77 11.21% Harley-Davidson Inc HOG $34.62 $42.57 22.97% Exelixis Inc EXEL $22.60 $27.16 20.16% Nexstar Media Group Inc NXST $175.37 $204.00 16.33%

Are analysts justified in these targets, or overly optimistic about where these stocks will be trading 12 months from now? Do the analysts have a valid justification for their targets, or are they behind the curve on recent company and industry developments? A high price target relative to a stock's trading price can reflect optimism about the future, but can also be a precursor to target price downgrades if the targets were a relic of the past. These are questions that require further investor research.

