Implied SPLV Analyst Target Price: $62

Looking at the underlying holdings of the ETFs in our coverage universe at ETF Channel, we have compared the trading price of each holding against the average analyst 12-month forward target price, and computed the weighted average implied analyst target price for the ETF itself. For the Invesco S&P 500— Low Volatility ETF (Symbol: SPLV), we found that the implied analyst target price for the ETF based upon its underlying holdings is $62.20 per unit.

With SPLV trading at a recent price near $54.16 per unit, that means that analysts see 14.85% upside for this ETF looking through to the average analyst targets of the underlying holdings. Three of SPLV's underlying holdings with notable upside to their analyst target prices are Johnson & Johnson (Symbol: JNJ), Allstate Corp (Symbol: ALL), and Yum! Brands Inc (Symbol: YUM). Although JNJ has traded at a recent price of $134.48/share, the average analyst target is 19.66% higher at $160.92/share. Similarly, ALL has 19.20% upside from the recent share price of $105.25 if the average analyst target price of $125.46/share is reached, and analysts on average are expecting YUM to reach a target price of $105.93/share, which is 18.69% above the recent price of $89.25. Below is a twelve month price history chart comparing the stock performance of JNJ, ALL, and YUM:

Below is a summary table of the current analyst target prices discussed above:

Name Symbol Recent Price Avg. Analyst 12-Mo. Target % Upside to Target Invesco S&P 500— Low Volatility ETF SPLV $54.16 $62.20 14.85% Johnson & Johnson JNJ $134.48 $160.92 19.66% Allstate Corp ALL $105.25 $125.46 19.20% Yum! Brands Inc YUM $89.25 $105.93 18.69%

Are analysts justified in these targets, or overly optimistic about where these stocks will be trading 12 months from now? Do the analysts have a valid justification for their targets, or are they behind the curve on recent company and industry developments? A high price target relative to a stock's trading price can reflect optimism about the future, but can also be a precursor to target price downgrades if the targets were a relic of the past. These are questions that require further investor research.

