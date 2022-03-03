Implied SDY Analyst Target Price: $139

Looking at the underlying holdings of the ETFs in our coverage universe at ETF Channel, we have compared the trading price of each holding against the average analyst 12-month forward target price, and computed the weighted average implied analyst target price for the ETF itself. For the SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (Symbol: SDY), we found that the implied analyst target price for the ETF based upon its underlying holdings is $139.35 per unit.

With SDY trading at a recent price near $125.69 per unit, that means that analysts see 10.87% upside for this ETF looking through to the average analyst targets of the underlying holdings. Three of SDY's underlying holdings with notable upside to their analyst target prices are Brown-Forman Corp (Symbol: BF.B), Prosperity Bancshares Inc. (Symbol: PB), and Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (Symbol: EXPD). Although BF.B has traded at a recent price of $64.82/share, the average analyst target is 13.49% higher at $73.57/share. Similarly, PB has 12.78% upside from the recent share price of $73.65 if the average analyst target price of $83.06/share is reached, and analysts on average are expecting EXPD to reach a target price of $115.44/share, which is 11.85% above the recent price of $103.21. Below is a twelve month price history chart comparing the stock performance of BF.B, PB, and EXPD:

Below is a summary table of the current analyst target prices discussed above:

Name Symbol Recent Price Avg. Analyst 12-Mo. Target % Upside to Target SPDR S&P Dividend ETF SDY $125.69 $139.35 10.87% Brown-Forman Corp BF.B $64.82 $73.57 13.49% Prosperity Bancshares Inc. PB $73.65 $83.06 12.78% Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. EXPD $103.21 $115.44 11.85%

Are analysts justified in these targets, or overly optimistic about where these stocks will be trading 12 months from now? Do the analysts have a valid justification for their targets, or are they behind the curve on recent company and industry developments? A high price target relative to a stock's trading price can reflect optimism about the future, but can also be a precursor to target price downgrades if the targets were a relic of the past. These are questions that require further investor research.

10 ETFs With Most Upside To Analyst Targets »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.