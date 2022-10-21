Implied RYJ Analyst Target Price: $77

Looking at the underlying holdings of the ETFs in our coverage universe at ETF Channel, we have compared the trading price of each holding against the average analyst 12-month forward target price, and computed the weighted average implied analyst target price for the ETF itself. For the Invesco Raymond James SB-1 Equity ETF (Symbol: RYJ), we found that the implied analyst target price for the ETF based upon its underlying holdings is $76.79 per unit.

With RYJ trading at a recent price near $51.34 per unit, that means that analysts see 49.58% upside for this ETF looking through to the average analyst targets of the underlying holdings. Three of RYJ's underlying holdings with notable upside to their analyst target prices are Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd (Symbol: SLGL), CymaBay Therapeutics Inc (Symbol: CBAY), and InflaRx NV (Symbol: IFRX). Although SLGL has traded at a recent price of $4.76/share, the average analyst target is 299.16% higher at $19.00/share. Similarly, CBAY has 213.46% upside from the recent share price of $3.27 if the average analyst target price of $10.25/share is reached, and analysts on average are expecting IFRX to reach a target price of $6.33/share, which is 158.49% above the recent price of $2.45. Below is a twelve month price history chart comparing the stock performance of SLGL, CBAY, and IFRX:

Below is a summary table of the current analyst target prices discussed above:

Name Symbol Recent Price Avg. Analyst 12-Mo. Target % Upside to Target Invesco Raymond James SB-1 Equity ETF RYJ $51.34 $76.79 49.58% Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd SLGL $4.76 $19.00 299.16% CymaBay Therapeutics Inc CBAY $3.27 $10.25 213.46% InflaRx NV IFRX $2.45 $6.33 158.49%

Are analysts justified in these targets, or overly optimistic about where these stocks will be trading 12 months from now? Do the analysts have a valid justification for their targets, or are they behind the curve on recent company and industry developments? A high price target relative to a stock's trading price can reflect optimism about the future, but can also be a precursor to target price downgrades if the targets were a relic of the past. These are questions that require further investor research.

