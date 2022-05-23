Implied RWL Analyst Target Price: $91

Looking at the underlying holdings of the ETFs in our coverage universe at ETF Channel, we have compared the trading price of each holding against the average analyst 12-month forward target price, and computed the weighted average implied analyst target price for the ETF itself. For the Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF (Symbol: RWL), we found that the implied analyst target price for the ETF based upon its underlying holdings is $91.35 per unit.

With RWL trading at a recent price near $72.59 per unit, that means that analysts see 25.84% upside for this ETF looking through to the average analyst targets of the underlying holdings. Three of RWL's underlying holdings with notable upside to their analyst target prices are Deere & Co. (Symbol: DE), Wynn Resorts Ltd (Symbol: WYNN), and IQVIA Holdings Inc (Symbol: IQV). Although DE has traded at a recent price of $313.31/share, the average analyst target is 38.57% higher at $434.15/share. Similarly, WYNN has 37.25% upside from the recent share price of $63.07 if the average analyst target price of $86.56/share is reached, and analysts on average are expecting IQV to reach a target price of $275.08/share, which is 36.29% above the recent price of $201.83. Below is a twelve month price history chart comparing the stock performance of DE, WYNN, and IQV:

Below is a summary table of the current analyst target prices discussed above:

Name Symbol Recent Price Avg. Analyst 12-Mo. Target % Upside to Target Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF RWL $72.59 $91.35 25.84% Deere & Co. DE $313.31 $434.15 38.57% Wynn Resorts Ltd WYNN $63.07 $86.56 37.25% IQVIA Holdings Inc IQV $201.83 $275.08 36.29%

Are analysts justified in these targets, or overly optimistic about where these stocks will be trading 12 months from now? Do the analysts have a valid justification for their targets, or are they behind the curve on recent company and industry developments? A high price target relative to a stock's trading price can reflect optimism about the future, but can also be a precursor to target price downgrades if the targets were a relic of the past. These are questions that require further investor research.

