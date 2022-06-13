Implied RPV Analyst Target Price: $95

Looking at the underlying holdings of the ETFs in our coverage universe at ETF Channel, we have compared the trading price of each holding against the average analyst 12-month forward target price, and computed the weighted average implied analyst target price for the ETF itself. For the Invesco S&P 500— Pure Value ETF (Symbol: RPV), we found that the implied analyst target price for the ETF based upon its underlying holdings is $95.39 per unit.

With RPV trading at a recent price near $80.14 per unit, that means that analysts see 19.02% upside for this ETF looking through to the average analyst targets of the underlying holdings. Three of RPV's underlying holdings with notable upside to their analyst target prices are T-Mobile US Inc (Symbol: TMUS), WestRock Co (Symbol: WRK), and Assurant Inc (Symbol: AIZ). Although TMUS has traded at a recent price of $130.51/share, the average analyst target is 28.73% higher at $168.00/share. Similarly, WRK has 28.30% upside from the recent share price of $45.12 if the average analyst target price of $57.89/share is reached, and analysts on average are expecting AIZ to reach a target price of $210.00/share, which is 20.76% above the recent price of $173.90. Below is a twelve month price history chart comparing the stock performance of TMUS, WRK, and AIZ:

Below is a summary table of the current analyst target prices discussed above:

Name Symbol Recent Price Avg. Analyst 12-Mo. Target % Upside to Target Invesco S&P 500— Pure Value ETF RPV $80.14 $95.39 19.02% T-Mobile US Inc TMUS $130.51 $168.00 28.73% WestRock Co WRK $45.12 $57.89 28.30% Assurant Inc AIZ $173.90 $210.00 20.76%

Are analysts justified in these targets, or overly optimistic about where these stocks will be trading 12 months from now? Do the analysts have a valid justification for their targets, or are they behind the curve on recent company and industry developments? A high price target relative to a stock's trading price can reflect optimism about the future, but can also be a precursor to target price downgrades if the targets were a relic of the past. These are questions that require further investor research.

10 ETFs With Most Upside To Analyst Targets »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.