Implied RHS Analyst Target Price: $183

Looking at the underlying holdings of the ETFs in our coverage universe at ETF Channel, we have compared the trading price of each holding against the average analyst 12-month forward target price, and computed the weighted average implied analyst target price for the ETF itself. For the Invesco S&P 500— Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF (Symbol: RHS), we found that the implied analyst target price for the ETF based upon its underlying holdings is $182.98 per unit.

With RHS trading at a recent price near $158.09 per unit, that means that analysts see 15.74% upside for this ETF looking through to the average analyst targets of the underlying holdings. Three of RHS's underlying holdings with notable upside to their analyst target prices are Procter & Gamble Company (Symbol: PG), Mondelez International Inc (Symbol: MDLZ), and Sysco Corp (Symbol: SYY). Although PG has traded at a recent price of $132.36/share, the average analyst target is 27.05% higher at $168.17/share. Similarly, MDLZ has 23.69% upside from the recent share price of $58.80 if the average analyst target price of $72.73/share is reached, and analysts on average are expecting SYY to reach a target price of $93.50/share, which is 18.70% above the recent price of $78.77. Below is a twelve month price history chart comparing the stock performance of PG, MDLZ, and SYY:

Combined, PG, MDLZ, and SYY represent 9.31% of the Invesco S&P 500— Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF. Below is a summary table of the current analyst target prices discussed above:

Name Symbol Recent Price Avg. Analyst 12-Mo. Target % Upside to Target Invesco S&P 500— Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF RHS $158.09 $182.98 15.74% Procter & Gamble Company PG $132.36 $168.17 27.05% Mondelez International Inc MDLZ $58.80 $72.73 23.69% Sysco Corp SYY $78.77 $93.50 18.70%

Are analysts justified in these targets, or overly optimistic about where these stocks will be trading 12 months from now? Do the analysts have a valid justification for their targets, or are they behind the curve on recent company and industry developments? A high price target relative to a stock's trading price can reflect optimism about the future, but can also be a precursor to target price downgrades if the targets were a relic of the past. These are questions that require further investor research.

