Implied PID Analyst Target Price: $21

Looking at the underlying holdings of the ETFs in our coverage universe at ETF Channel, we have compared the trading price of each holding against the average analyst 12-month forward target price, and computed the weighted average implied analyst target price for the ETF itself. For the Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF (Symbol: PID), we found that the implied analyst target price for the ETF based upon its underlying holdings is $20.51 per unit.

With PID trading at a recent price near $18.38 per unit, that means that analysts see 11.59% upside for this ETF looking through to the average analyst targets of the underlying holdings. Three of PID's underlying holdings with notable upside to their analyst target prices are Novo-Nordisk AS (Symbol: NVO), Imperial Oil Ltd (Symbol: IMO), and RELX PLC (Symbol: RELX). Although NVO has traded at a recent price of $156.88/share, the average analyst target is 17.61% higher at $184.50/share. Similarly, IMO has 17.51% upside from the recent share price of $50.20 if the average analyst target price of $58.99/share is reached, and analysts on average are expecting RELX to reach a target price of $37.80/share, which is 14.65% above the recent price of $32.97. Below is a twelve month price history chart comparing the stock performance of NVO, IMO, and RELX:

Below is a summary table of the current analyst target prices discussed above:

Name Symbol Recent Price Avg. Analyst 12-Mo. Target % Upside to Target Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF PID $18.38 $20.51 11.59% Novo-Nordisk AS NVO $156.88 $184.50 17.61% Imperial Oil Ltd IMO $50.20 $58.99 17.51% RELX PLC RELX $32.97 $37.80 14.65%

Are analysts justified in these targets, or overly optimistic about where these stocks will be trading 12 months from now? Do the analysts have a valid justification for their targets, or are they behind the curve on recent company and industry developments? A high price target relative to a stock's trading price can reflect optimism about the future, but can also be a precursor to target price downgrades if the targets were a relic of the past. These are questions that require further investor research.

