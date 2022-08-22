Implied PBW Analyst Target Price: $87

Looking at the underlying holdings of the ETFs in our coverage universe at ETF Channel, we have compared the trading price of each holding against the average analyst 12-month forward target price, and computed the weighted average implied analyst target price for the ETF itself. For the Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF (Symbol: PBW), we found that the implied analyst target price for the ETF based upon its underlying holdings is $86.85 per unit.

With PBW trading at a recent price near $57.97 per unit, that means that analysts see 49.83% upside for this ETF looking through to the average analyst targets of the underlying holdings. Three of PBW's underlying holdings with notable upside to their analyst target prices are Lilium N V (Symbol: LILM), Sunlight Financial Holdings Inc (Symbol: SUNL), and Canoo Inc (Symbol: GOEV). Although LILM has traded at a recent price of $2.46/share, the average analyst target is 397.97% higher at $12.25/share. Similarly, SUNL has 161.21% upside from the recent share price of $3.23 if the average analyst target price of $8.44/share is reached, and analysts on average are expecting GOEV to reach a target price of $9.50/share, which is 159.56% above the recent price of $3.66. Below is a twelve month price history chart comparing the stock performance of LILM, SUNL, and GOEV:

Below is a summary table of the current analyst target prices discussed above:

Name Symbol Recent Price Avg. Analyst 12-Mo. Target % Upside to Target Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF PBW $57.97 $86.85 49.83% Lilium N V LILM $2.46 $12.25 397.97% Sunlight Financial Holdings Inc SUNL $3.23 $8.44 161.21% Canoo Inc GOEV $3.66 $9.50 159.56%

Are analysts justified in these targets, or overly optimistic about where these stocks will be trading 12 months from now? Do the analysts have a valid justification for their targets, or are they behind the curve on recent company and industry developments? A high price target relative to a stock's trading price can reflect optimism about the future, but can also be a precursor to target price downgrades if the targets were a relic of the past. These are questions that require further investor research.

