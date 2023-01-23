Implied PBP Analyst Target Price: $24

Looking at the underlying holdings of the ETFs in our coverage universe at ETF Channel, we have compared the trading price of each holding against the average analyst 12-month forward target price, and computed the weighted average implied analyst target price for the ETF itself. For the Invesco S&P 500 BuyWrite ETF (Symbol: PBP), we found that the implied analyst target price for the ETF based upon its underlying holdings is $23.59 per unit.

With PBP trading at a recent price near $20.60 per unit, that means that analysts see 14.53% upside for this ETF looking through to the average analyst targets of the underlying holdings. Three of PBP's underlying holdings with notable upside to their analyst target prices are M & T Bank Corp (Symbol: MTB), Everest Re Group Ltd (Symbol: RE), and Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (Symbol: WBA). Although MTB has traded at a recent price of $153.69/share, the average analyst target is 17.39% higher at $180.41/share. Similarly, RE has 16.85% upside from the recent share price of $338.32 if the average analyst target price of $395.33/share is reached, and analysts on average are expecting WBA to reach a target price of $41.77/share, which is 16.41% above the recent price of $35.88. Below is a twelve month price history chart comparing the stock performance of MTB, RE, and WBA:

Below is a summary table of the current analyst target prices discussed above:

Name Symbol Recent Price Avg. Analyst 12-Mo. Target % Upside to Target Invesco S&P 500 BuyWrite ETF PBP $20.60 $23.59 14.53% M & T Bank Corp MTB $153.69 $180.41 17.39% Everest Re Group Ltd RE $338.32 $395.33 16.85% Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc WBA $35.88 $41.77 16.41%

Are analysts justified in these targets, or overly optimistic about where these stocks will be trading 12 months from now? Do the analysts have a valid justification for their targets, or are they behind the curve on recent company and industry developments? A high price target relative to a stock's trading price can reflect optimism about the future, but can also be a precursor to target price downgrades if the targets were a relic of the past. These are questions that require further investor research.

