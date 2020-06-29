Implied PBP Analyst Target Price: $20

Looking at the underlying holdings of the ETFs in our coverage universe at ETF Channel, we have compared the trading price of each holding against the average analyst 12-month forward target price, and computed the weighted average implied analyst target price for the ETF itself. For the Invesco S&P 500 BuyWrite ETF (Symbol: PBP), we found that the implied analyst target price for the ETF based upon its underlying holdings is $19.56 per unit.

With PBP trading at a recent price near $17.63 per unit, that means that analysts see 10.92% upside for this ETF looking through to the average analyst targets of the underlying holdings. Three of PBP's underlying holdings with notable upside to their analyst target prices are Bristol-Myers Squibb Co. (Symbol: BMY), Truist Financial Corp (Symbol: TFC), and Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd (Symbol: NCLH). Although BMY has traded at a recent price of $57.54/share, the average analyst target is 15.47% higher at $66.44/share. Similarly, TFC has 14.88% upside from the recent share price of $35.95 if the average analyst target price of $41.30/share is reached, and analysts on average are expecting NCLH to reach a target price of $17.50/share, which is 14.53% above the recent price of $15.28. Below is a twelve month price history chart comparing the stock performance of BMY, TFC, and NCLH:

Below is a summary table of the current analyst target prices discussed above:

Name Symbol Recent Price Avg. Analyst 12-Mo. Target % Upside to Target Invesco S&P 500 BuyWrite ETF PBP $17.63 $19.56 10.92% Bristol-Myers Squibb Co. BMY $57.54 $66.44 15.47% Truist Financial Corp TFC $35.95 $41.30 14.88% Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd NCLH $15.28 $17.50 14.53%

Are analysts justified in these targets, or overly optimistic about where these stocks will be trading 12 months from now? Do the analysts have a valid justification for their targets, or are they behind the curve on recent company and industry developments? A high price target relative to a stock's trading price can reflect optimism about the future, but can also be a precursor to target price downgrades if the targets were a relic of the past. These are questions that require further investor research.

