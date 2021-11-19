Implied ONEO Analyst Target Price: $117

Looking at the underlying holdings of the ETFs in our coverage universe at ETF Channel, we have compared the trading price of each holding against the average analyst 12-month forward target price, and computed the weighted average implied analyst target price for the ETF itself. For the SPDR— Russell 1000 Momentum Focus ETF (Symbol: ONEO), we found that the implied analyst target price for the ETF based upon its underlying holdings is $117.09 per unit.

With ONEO trading at a recent price near $106.51 per unit, that means that analysts see 9.93% upside for this ETF looking through to the average analyst targets of the underlying holdings. Three of ONEO's underlying holdings with notable upside to their analyst target prices are Gaming & Leisure Properties, Inc (Symbol: GLPI), Brooks Automation Inc (Symbol: BRKS), and AECOM (Symbol: ACM). Although GLPI has traded at a recent price of $47.17/share, the average analyst target is 13.98% higher at $53.77/share. Similarly, BRKS has 12.92% upside from the recent share price of $119.55 if the average analyst target price of $135.00/share is reached, and analysts on average are expecting ACM to reach a target price of $81.67/share, which is 12.27% above the recent price of $72.74. Below is a twelve month price history chart comparing the stock performance of GLPI, BRKS, and ACM:

Below is a summary table of the current analyst target prices discussed above:

Name Symbol Recent Price Avg. Analyst 12-Mo. Target % Upside to Target SPDR— Russell 1000 Momentum Focus ETF ONEO $106.51 $117.09 9.93% Gaming & Leisure Properties, Inc GLPI $47.17 $53.77 13.98% Brooks Automation Inc BRKS $119.55 $135.00 12.92% AECOM ACM $72.74 $81.67 12.27%

Are analysts justified in these targets, or overly optimistic about where these stocks will be trading 12 months from now? Do the analysts have a valid justification for their targets, or are they behind the curve on recent company and industry developments? A high price target relative to a stock's trading price can reflect optimism about the future, but can also be a precursor to target price downgrades if the targets were a relic of the past. These are questions that require further investor research.

