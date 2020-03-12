Implied JKH Analyst Target Price: $296

Looking at the underlying holdings of the ETFs in our coverage universe at ETF Channel, we have compared the trading price of each holding against the average analyst 12-month forward target price, and computed the weighted average implied analyst target price for the ETF itself. For the iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF (Symbol: JKH), we found that the implied analyst target price for the ETF based upon its underlying holdings is $296.32 per unit.

With JKH trading at a recent price near $228.18 per unit, that means that analysts see 29.86% upside for this ETF looking through to the average analyst targets of the underlying holdings. Three of JKH's underlying holdings with notable upside to their analyst target prices are Bio-Techne Corp (Symbol: TECH), TransUnion (Symbol: TRU), and MongoDB Inc (Symbol: MDB). Although TECH has traded at a recent price of $180.58/share, the average analyst target is 33.70% higher at $241.43/share. Similarly, TRU has 31.93% upside from the recent share price of $80.00 if the average analyst target price of $105.55/share is reached, and analysts on average are expecting MDB to reach a target price of $161.60/share, which is 30.48% above the recent price of $123.85. Below is a twelve month price history chart comparing the stock performance of TECH, TRU, and MDB:

Below is a summary table of the current analyst target prices discussed above:

Name Symbol Recent Price Avg. Analyst 12-Mo. Target % Upside to Target iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF JKH $228.18 $296.32 29.86% Bio-Techne Corp TECH $180.58 $241.43 33.70% TransUnion TRU $80.00 $105.55 31.93% MongoDB Inc MDB $123.85 $161.60 30.48%

Are analysts justified in these targets, or overly optimistic about where these stocks will be trading 12 months from now? Do the analysts have a valid justification for their targets, or are they behind the curve on recent company and industry developments? A high price target relative to a stock's trading price can reflect optimism about the future, but can also be a precursor to target price downgrades if the targets were a relic of the past. These are questions that require further investor research.

10 ETFs With Most Upside To Analyst Targets »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.