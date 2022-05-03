Implied IYM Analyst Target Price: $161

Looking at the underlying holdings of the ETFs in our coverage universe at ETF Channel, we have compared the trading price of each holding against the average analyst 12-month forward target price, and computed the weighted average implied analyst target price for the ETF itself. For the iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF (Symbol: IYM), we found that the implied analyst target price for the ETF based upon its underlying holdings is $160.86 per unit.

With IYM trading at a recent price near $140.15 per unit, that means that analysts see 14.78% upside for this ETF looking through to the average analyst targets of the underlying holdings. Three of IYM's underlying holdings with notable upside to their analyst target prices are Cleveland-Cliffs Inc (Symbol: CLF), Univar Solutions Inc (Symbol: UNVR), and Freeport-McMoRan Inc (Symbol: FCX). Although CLF has traded at a recent price of $25.92/share, the average analyst target is 26.16% higher at $32.70/share. Similarly, UNVR has 17.69% upside from the recent share price of $29.40 if the average analyst target price of $34.60/share is reached, and analysts on average are expecting FCX to reach a target price of $47.00/share, which is 16.97% above the recent price of $40.18. Below is a twelve month price history chart comparing the stock performance of CLF, UNVR, and FCX:

Combined, CLF, UNVR, and FCX represent 11.02% of the iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF. Below is a summary table of the current analyst target prices discussed above:

Name Symbol Recent Price Avg. Analyst 12-Mo. Target % Upside to Target iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF IYM $140.15 $160.86 14.78% Cleveland-Cliffs Inc CLF $25.92 $32.70 26.16% Univar Solutions Inc UNVR $29.40 $34.60 17.69% Freeport-McMoRan Inc FCX $40.18 $47.00 16.97%

Are analysts justified in these targets, or overly optimistic about where these stocks will be trading 12 months from now? Do the analysts have a valid justification for their targets, or are they behind the curve on recent company and industry developments? A high price target relative to a stock's trading price can reflect optimism about the future, but can also be a precursor to target price downgrades if the targets were a relic of the past. These are questions that require further investor research.

