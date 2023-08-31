Implied IWL Analyst Target Price: $123

Looking at the underlying holdings of the ETFs in our coverage universe at ETF Channel, we have compared the trading price of each holding against the average analyst 12-month forward target price, and computed the weighted average implied analyst target price for the ETF itself. For the iShares Russell Top 200 ETF (Symbol: IWL), we found that the implied analyst target price for the ETF based upon its underlying holdings is $122.73 per unit.

With IWL trading at a recent price near $108.94 per unit, that means that analysts see 12.66% upside for this ETF looking through to the average analyst targets of the underlying holdings. Three of IWL's underlying holdings with notable upside to their analyst target prices are T-Mobile US Inc (Symbol: TMUS), GE HealthCare Technologies Inc (Symbol: GEHC), and Travelers Companies Inc (Symbol: TRV). Although TMUS has traded at a recent price of $137.39/share, the average analyst target is 31.66% higher at $180.88/share. Similarly, GEHC has 27.15% upside from the recent share price of $70.39 if the average analyst target price of $89.50/share is reached, and analysts on average are expecting TRV to reach a target price of $195.62/share, which is 21.26% above the recent price of $161.32. Below is a twelve month price history chart comparing the stock performance of TMUS, GEHC, and TRV:

Below is a summary table of the current analyst target prices discussed above:

Name Symbol Recent Price Avg. Analyst 12-Mo. Target % Upside to Target iShares Russell Top 200 ETF IWL $108.94 $122.73 12.66% T-Mobile US Inc TMUS $137.39 $180.88 31.66% GE HealthCare Technologies Inc GEHC $70.39 $89.50 27.15% Travelers Companies Inc TRV $161.32 $195.62 21.26%

Are analysts justified in these targets, or overly optimistic about where these stocks will be trading 12 months from now? Do the analysts have a valid justification for their targets, or are they behind the curve on recent company and industry developments? A high price target relative to a stock's trading price can reflect optimism about the future, but can also be a precursor to target price downgrades if the targets were a relic of the past. These are questions that require further investor research.

