Implied IWB Analyst Target Price: $251

Looking at the underlying holdings of the ETFs in our coverage universe at ETF Channel, we have compared the trading price of each holding against the average analyst 12-month forward target price, and computed the weighted average implied analyst target price for the ETF itself. For the iShares Russell 1000 ETF (Symbol: IWB), we found that the implied analyst target price for the ETF based upon its underlying holdings is $251.01 per unit.

With IWB trading at a recent price near $220.88 per unit, that means that analysts see 13.64% upside for this ETF looking through to the average analyst targets of the underlying holdings. Three of IWB's underlying holdings with notable upside to their analyst target prices are KKR & Co Inc (Symbol: KKR), Blue Owl Capital Inc (Symbol: OWL), and Armstrong World Industries Inc (Symbol: AWI). Although KKR has traded at a recent price of $53.57/share, the average analyst target is 24.81% higher at $66.86/share. Similarly, OWL has 22.40% upside from the recent share price of $12.40 if the average analyst target price of $15.18/share is reached, and analysts on average are expecting AWI to reach a target price of $85.38/share, which is 13.85% above the recent price of $74.99. Below is a twelve month price history chart comparing the stock performance of KKR, OWL, and AWI:

Below is a summary table of the current analyst target prices discussed above:

Name Symbol Recent Price Avg. Analyst 12-Mo. Target % Upside to Target iShares Russell 1000 ETF IWB $220.88 $251.01 13.64% KKR & Co Inc KKR $53.57 $66.86 24.81% Blue Owl Capital Inc OWL $12.40 $15.18 22.40% Armstrong World Industries Inc AWI $74.99 $85.38 13.85%

Are analysts justified in these targets, or overly optimistic about where these stocks will be trading 12 months from now? Do the analysts have a valid justification for their targets, or are they behind the curve on recent company and industry developments? A high price target relative to a stock's trading price can reflect optimism about the future, but can also be a precursor to target price downgrades if the targets were a relic of the past. These are questions that require further investor research.

