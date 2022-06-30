Implied HDV Analyst Target Price: $116

Looking at the underlying holdings of the ETFs in our coverage universe at ETF Channel, we have compared the trading price of each holding against the average analyst 12-month forward target price, and computed the weighted average implied analyst target price for the ETF itself. For the iShares Core High Dividend ETF (Symbol: HDV), we found that the implied analyst target price for the ETF based upon its underlying holdings is $116.30 per unit.

With HDV trading at a recent price near $100.87 per unit, that means that analysts see 15.30% upside for this ETF looking through to the average analyst targets of the underlying holdings. Three of HDV's underlying holdings with notable upside to their analyst target prices are Moelis & Co (Symbol: MC), Darden Restaurants, Inc. (Symbol: DRI), and Radian Group, Inc. (Symbol: RDN). Although MC has traded at a recent price of $39.90/share, the average analyst target is 47.03% higher at $58.67/share. Similarly, DRI has 21.52% upside from the recent share price of $113.87 if the average analyst target price of $138.38/share is reached, and analysts on average are expecting RDN to reach a target price of $23.75/share, which is 20.74% above the recent price of $19.67. Below is a twelve month price history chart comparing the stock performance of MC, DRI, and RDN:

Below is a summary table of the current analyst target prices discussed above:

Name Symbol Recent Price Avg. Analyst 12-Mo. Target % Upside to Target iShares Core High Dividend ETF HDV $100.87 $116.30 15.30% Moelis & Co MC $39.90 $58.67 47.03% Darden Restaurants, Inc. DRI $113.87 $138.38 21.52% Radian Group, Inc. RDN $19.67 $23.75 20.74%

Are analysts justified in these targets, or overly optimistic about where these stocks will be trading 12 months from now? Do the analysts have a valid justification for their targets, or are they behind the curve on recent company and industry developments? A high price target relative to a stock's trading price can reflect optimism about the future, but can also be a precursor to target price downgrades if the targets were a relic of the past. These are questions that require further investor research.

10 ETFs With Most Upside To Analyst Targets »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.