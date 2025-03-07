Implied FTEC Analyst Target Price: $218

Looking at the underlying holdings of the ETFs in our coverage universe at ETF Channel, we have compared the trading price of each holding against the average analyst 12-month forward target price, and computed the weighted average implied analyst target price for the ETF itself. For the Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (Symbol: FTEC), we found that the implied analyst target price for the ETF based upon its underlying holdings is $218.50 per unit.

With FTEC trading at a recent price near $169.07 per unit, that means that analysts see 29.24% upside for this ETF looking through to the average analyst targets of the underlying holdings. Three of FTEC's underlying holdings with notable upside to their analyst target prices are HUT 8 CORP COMMON STOCK USD.01 (Symbol: HUT), Pagaya Technologies Ltd (Symbol: PGY), and PowerFleet Inc (Symbol: AIOT). Although HUT has traded at a recent price of $13.41/share, the average analyst target is 145.12% higher at $32.87/share. Similarly, PGY has 109.42% upside from the recent share price of $10.77 if the average analyst target price of $22.55/share is reached, and analysts on average are expecting AIOT to reach a target price of $12.00/share, which is 100.00% above the recent price of $6.00. Below is a twelve month price history chart comparing the stock performance of HUT, PGY, and AIOT:

Below is a summary table of the current analyst target prices discussed above:

Name Symbol Recent Price Avg. Analyst 12-Mo. Target % Upside to Target Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF FTEC $169.07 $218.50 29.24% HUT 8 CORP COMMON STOCK USD.01 HUT $13.41 $32.87 145.12% Pagaya Technologies Ltd PGY $10.77 $22.55 109.42% PowerFleet Inc AIOT $6.00 $12.00 100.00%

Are analysts justified in these targets, or overly optimistic about where these stocks will be trading 12 months from now? Do the analysts have a valid justification for their targets, or are they behind the curve on recent company and industry developments? A high price target relative to a stock's trading price can reflect optimism about the future, but can also be a precursor to target price downgrades if the targets were a relic of the past. These are questions that require further investor research.

