Implied FTEC Analyst Target Price: $207

Looking at the underlying holdings of the ETFs in our coverage universe at ETF Channel, we have compared the trading price of each holding against the average analyst 12-month forward target price, and computed the weighted average implied analyst target price for the ETF itself. For the Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (Symbol: FTEC), we found that the implied analyst target price for the ETF based upon its underlying holdings is $206.56 per unit.

With FTEC trading at a recent price near $167.95 per unit, that means that analysts see 22.99% upside for this ETF looking through to the average analyst targets of the underlying holdings. Three of FTEC's underlying holdings with notable upside to their analyst target prices are HUT 8 CORP COMMON STOCK USD.01 (Symbol: HUT), Core Scientific Inc (Symbol: CORZ), and Pagaya Technologies Ltd (Symbol: PGY). Although HUT has traded at a recent price of $12.66/share, the average analyst target is 119.87% higher at $27.85/share. Similarly, CORZ has 109.87% upside from the recent share price of $8.90 if the average analyst target price of $18.68/share is reached, and analysts on average are expecting PGY to reach a target price of $22.55/share, which is 100.49% above the recent price of $11.25. Below is a twelve month price history chart comparing the stock performance of HUT, CORZ, and PGY:

Below is a summary table of the current analyst target prices discussed above:

Name Symbol Recent Price Avg. Analyst 12-Mo. Target % Upside to Target Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF FTEC $167.95 $206.56 22.99% HUT 8 CORP COMMON STOCK USD.01 HUT $12.66 $27.85 119.87% Core Scientific Inc CORZ $8.90 $18.68 109.87% Pagaya Technologies Ltd PGY $11.25 $22.55 100.49%

Are analysts justified in these targets, or overly optimistic about where these stocks will be trading 12 months from now? Do the analysts have a valid justification for their targets, or are they behind the curve on recent company and industry developments? A high price target relative to a stock's trading price can reflect optimism about the future, but can also be a precursor to target price downgrades if the targets were a relic of the past. These are questions that require further investor research.

10 ETFs With Most Upside To Analyst Targets »

Also see:

 FISK YTD Return

 Top Ten Hedge Funds Holding GHM

 TEAM Videos



The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.