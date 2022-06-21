Implied FTCS Analyst Target Price: $83

Looking at the underlying holdings of the ETFs in our coverage universe at ETF Channel, we have compared the trading price of each holding against the average analyst 12-month forward target price, and computed the weighted average implied analyst target price for the ETF itself. For the First Trust Capital Strength ETF (Symbol: FTCS), we found that the implied analyst target price for the ETF based upon its underlying holdings is $83.30 per unit.

With FTCS trading at a recent price near $67.34 per unit, that means that analysts see 23.69% upside for this ETF looking through to the average analyst targets of the underlying holdings. Three of FTCS's underlying holdings with notable upside to their analyst target prices are S&P Global Inc (Symbol: SPGI), Moody's Corp. (Symbol: MCO), and Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (Symbol: EXPD). Although SPGI has traded at a recent price of $319.93/share, the average analyst target is 29.83% higher at $415.36/share. Similarly, MCO has 24.28% upside from the recent share price of $255.87 if the average analyst target price of $318.00/share is reached, and analysts on average are expecting EXPD to reach a target price of $116.71/share, which is 23.87% above the recent price of $94.22. Below is a twelve month price history chart comparing the stock performance of SPGI, MCO, and EXPD:

Combined, SPGI, MCO, and EXPD represent 5.79% of the First Trust Capital Strength ETF. Below is a summary table of the current analyst target prices discussed above:

Name Symbol Recent Price Avg. Analyst 12-Mo. Target % Upside to Target First Trust Capital Strength ETF FTCS $67.34 $83.30 23.69% S&P Global Inc SPGI $319.93 $415.36 29.83% Moody's Corp. MCO $255.87 $318.00 24.28% Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. EXPD $94.22 $116.71 23.87%

Are analysts justified in these targets, or overly optimistic about where these stocks will be trading 12 months from now? Do the analysts have a valid justification for their targets, or are they behind the curve on recent company and industry developments? A high price target relative to a stock's trading price can reflect optimism about the future, but can also be a precursor to target price downgrades if the targets were a relic of the past. These are questions that require further investor research.

10 ETFs With Most Upside To Analyst Targets »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.