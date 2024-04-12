Implied FTA Analyst Target Price: $82

Looking at the underlying holdings of the ETFs in our coverage universe at ETF Channel, we have compared the trading price of each holding against the average analyst 12-month forward target price, and computed the weighted average implied analyst target price for the ETF itself. For the First Trust Large Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund ETF (Symbol: FTA), we found that the implied analyst target price for the ETF based upon its underlying holdings is $81.58 per unit.

With FTA trading at a recent price near $74.37 per unit, that means that analysts see 9.70% upside for this ETF looking through to the average analyst targets of the underlying holdings. Three of FTA's underlying holdings with notable upside to their analyst target prices are PG&E Corp (Symbol: PCG), Huntington Bancshares Inc (Symbol: HBAN), and SS&C Technologies Holdings Inc (Symbol: SSNC). Although PCG has traded at a recent price of $16.47/share, the average analyst target is 16.27% higher at $19.15/share. Similarly, HBAN has 12.84% upside from the recent share price of $13.49 if the average analyst target price of $15.22/share is reached, and analysts on average are expecting SSNC to reach a target price of $69.00/share, which is 12.12% above the recent price of $61.54. Below is a twelve month price history chart comparing the stock performance of PCG, HBAN, and SSNC:

Below is a summary table of the current analyst target prices discussed above:

Name Symbol Recent Price Avg. Analyst 12-Mo. Target % Upside to Target First Trust Large Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund ETF FTA $74.37 $81.58 9.70% PG&E Corp PCG $16.47 $19.15 16.27% Huntington Bancshares Inc HBAN $13.49 $15.22 12.84% SS&C Technologies Holdings Inc SSNC $61.54 $69.00 12.12%

Are analysts justified in these targets, or overly optimistic about where these stocks will be trading 12 months from now? Do the analysts have a valid justification for their targets, or are they behind the curve on recent company and industry developments? A high price target relative to a stock's trading price can reflect optimism about the future, but can also be a precursor to target price downgrades if the targets were a relic of the past. These are questions that require further investor research.

