Implied FEX Analyst Target Price: $127

Looking at the underlying holdings of the ETFs in our coverage universe at ETF Channel, we have compared the trading price of each holding against the average analyst 12-month forward target price, and computed the weighted average implied analyst target price for the ETF itself. For the First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund ETF (Symbol: FEX), we found that the implied analyst target price for the ETF based upon its underlying holdings is $127.46 per unit.

With FEX trading at a recent price near $116.34 per unit, that means that analysts see 9.55% upside for this ETF looking through to the average analyst targets of the underlying holdings. Three of FEX's underlying holdings with notable upside to their analyst target prices are Freeport-McMoRan Inc (Symbol: FCX), GoDaddy Inc (Symbol: GDDY), and Pinterest Inc (Symbol: PINS). Although FCX has traded at a recent price of $37.67/share, the average analyst target is 37.49% higher at $51.79/share. Similarly, GDDY has 36.24% upside from the recent share price of $143.27 if the average analyst target price of $195.19/share is reached, and analysts on average are expecting PINS to reach a target price of $43.34/share, which is 31.35% above the recent price of $33.00. Below is a twelve month price history chart comparing the stock performance of FCX, GDDY, and PINS:

Below is a summary table of the current analyst target prices discussed above:

Name Symbol Recent Price Avg. Analyst 12-Mo. Target % Upside to Target First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund ETF FEX $116.34 $127.46 9.55% Freeport-McMoRan Inc FCX $37.67 $51.79 37.49% GoDaddy Inc GDDY $143.27 $195.19 36.24% Pinterest Inc PINS $33.00 $43.34 31.35%

Are analysts justified in these targets, or overly optimistic about where these stocks will be trading 12 months from now? Do the analysts have a valid justification for their targets, or are they behind the curve on recent company and industry developments? A high price target relative to a stock's trading price can reflect optimism about the future, but can also be a precursor to target price downgrades if the targets were a relic of the past. These are questions that require further investor research.

