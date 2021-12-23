Implied DURA Analyst Target Price: $35

Looking at the underlying holdings of the ETFs in our coverage universe at ETF Channel, we have compared the trading price of each holding against the average analyst 12-month forward target price, and computed the weighted average implied analyst target price for the ETF itself. For the Morningstar Durable Dividend ETF (Symbol: DURA), we found that the implied analyst target price for the ETF based upon its underlying holdings is $35.24 per unit.

With DURA trading at a recent price near $31.84 per unit, that means that analysts see 10.68% upside for this ETF looking through to the average analyst targets of the underlying holdings. Three of DURA's underlying holdings with notable upside to their analyst target prices are AT&T Inc (Symbol: T), Western Union Co (Symbol: WU), and Walmart Inc (Symbol: WMT). Although T has traded at a recent price of $24.78/share, the average analyst target is 24.85% higher at $30.94/share. Similarly, WU has 23.94% upside from the recent share price of $17.84 if the average analyst target price of $22.11/share is reached, and analysts on average are expecting WMT to reach a target price of $172.10/share, which is 23.10% above the recent price of $139.80. Below is a twelve month price history chart comparing the stock performance of T, WU, and WMT:

Combined, T, WU, and WMT represent 6.40% of the Morningstar Durable Dividend ETF. Below is a summary table of the current analyst target prices discussed above:

Name Symbol Recent Price Avg. Analyst 12-Mo. Target % Upside to Target Morningstar Durable Dividend ETF DURA $31.84 $35.24 10.68% AT&T Inc T $24.78 $30.94 24.85% Western Union Co WU $17.84 $22.11 23.94% Walmart Inc WMT $139.80 $172.10 23.10%

Are analysts justified in these targets, or overly optimistic about where these stocks will be trading 12 months from now? Do the analysts have a valid justification for their targets, or are they behind the curve on recent company and industry developments? A high price target relative to a stock's trading price can reflect optimism about the future, but can also be a precursor to target price downgrades if the targets were a relic of the past. These are questions that require further investor research.

