Implications of ChatGPT on Inclusion and the Future of Work

By Gemma Allen, VP of B2C technology at IDA Ireland

It’s hard to think of any technological advancement dominating headlines and dividing opinion at the pace of ChatGPT. With a flurry of use case demos, social media posts, and bold proclamations for the future, it’s not surprising that there is a litany of concerns about what this means for society and the world of work. For some, it is looked upon as a vehicle to elevate talent, expand innovation and drive growth equitably. For others, it signifies the end of the world as they know it.

Regardless of perception, one thing is for sure: it’s here to stay and changing the barometer of human capital and predictions for the future. Per analysis by Swiss bank UBS, ChatGPT is the fastest-growing app of all time, with 100 million active users in January 2023, just two months post-launch. In comparison, it took TikTok nine months to reach 100 million users and Instagram 2.5 years, according to data from Sensor Tower.

Despite its widespread popularity, ChatGPT’s application, usability, benefits, and societal impacts remain the subjects of ongoing debate. However, these discussions tend to focus less on the technology itself and more on concerns surrounding its potential impact on diversity and the world of work, which is usually relayed in fustian rhetoric. For example, robots outsmarting and replacing humans is a consistent fear when talking about AI.

However, this language can be seen as consequential and futile in timing as it can further segregate those historically marginalized by the broadly homogeneous Tech industry. In other words, society and businesses have reached a crucial moment in the ongoing challenge for diversity and equity. And to continue to maintain and promote diverse workforces, the conversation on AI and technology should not be bombastic rhetoric that technology is increasingly overpowering human intellect but that it’s an essential component of achieving a fairer and more equitable future.

That’s why the onus is on business leaders to create a dialogue where technology can unite and not deepen social divisions. It is vital to refocus the conversation on how human psychology needs to respond and view AI, which is an adjunct asset for learning, self-efficacy, and career development. There needs to be a broad level understanding that generative AI is not a zero-sum game, thus changing the narrative.

It’s not a question of ‘good’ or ‘bad’

In the simplest summary, the most divisive question on the application and future of AI is whether AI is good or bad. The images and depiction of a looming robotic illusion living side by side with humanity create a dysphoric sense of a new world. There is an emerging divide between ‘the system’ and society and the ambiguity around how and what the ‘system decides.’ The key to moving past this is a need for heightened focus on the most fundamental principles of a better future, participation and control.

The system is not ‘us vs them, or good vs bad. It is a mirror of the present. In 2019, before ChatGPT, students at Oxford’s Said Business School put the question up for debate. The response? ”It is a tool; and like any tool, it is used for good and bad. There is no such thing as a good AI, only good and bad humans." The rapid emergence of ChatGPT has shown, that as AI becomes more powerful, inertia is the most dangerous of all outcomes as it will create a further dissociation for those who need inclusion the most. There is an accelerated need for leaders to invest not only in designing the technology, but also in promoting technological Intelligence within the workforce. AI holds the potential to empower traditionally marginalized populations and inspire transformation. It is not a question of good or bad but of control and inclusion.

It’s a battle of self-efficacy not relevance

The ever-growing discourse that computers are more intelligent than humans is weighing heavy on the minds of many. The power of ChatGPT has stunned society and its creators. From composing songs and writing college admission essays to passing the American bar in the 90th percentile, the fear of artificial intelligence is legitimate. In what has been the shortest gestation period of any technological advancement in human history, the validation of human intellect is entering a new realm. Across many aspects and stages of society, self-efficacy is being challenged in an unprecedented manner.

This means that human intellect and involvement are more important than ever before. AI is not a standalone existence, but an adjacent tool built and trained on human patterns. Without humans at the forefront, they cannot make critical judgments, detect emotional cues, show empathy, build genuine connections, or solve complex global problems. Research has long offered a link between belief in the future and career aspirations.

People need goals to work towards and believe in possibility. A negative perception of the future can reduce the willingness to try to shape it, which results in people becoming less prepared and less able to adapt and transform. The looming threat posed by AI isn’t one of human relevance but a battle of self-efficacy and resilience to embrace change.

The AI Opportunity

ChatGPT has rocketed into public consciousness and made what was a conceptual, futuristic vision a stark and bold possibility. For professionals, this comes with a mix of excitement and alarm. However, rather than feeling displaced, there needs to be a forced reminder that even with the enormous technological leap, AI is and will remain a tool to be used by, regulated by, and for the benefit of humans.

The most crucial challenge society faces is not the threat of the tool, but the impact on the public psyche and the need for educators, employers, and leaders across all areas of society to endorse self-efficacy, inclusion, and leverage technological advancements shaping the future.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.