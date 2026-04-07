Implenia Wins Over EUR 200 Mln Contract For Police Headquarters Project In Münster

(RTTNews) - Implenia AG (IMPN.SW, IPLNF), a construction and real estate services company, on Tuesday announced that it has secured a contract valued at more than 200 million euros for the turnkey construction of a new police headquarters in Münster, Germany.

The construction work is set to begin this summer following early excavation works, with completion expected by October 2029.

The new facility will be developed as a three- to six-storey functional and administrative building in Münster, North Rhine-Westphalia, consolidating nearly all existing police departments in the city.

The headquarters will accommodate more than 1,400 employees and include office spaces, laboratory facilities, a police station, training areas, a canteen, a detention facility and an underground car park.

The contract was awarded by PPMS Immobilien GmbH & Co. KG following a successful pre-construction phase involving Implenia.

The company's scope of work includes end-to-end BIM planning, lean management from the tendering phase and sustainability measures aimed at achieving LEED Gold certification.

Implenia closed trading 1.42% lesser at CHF 62.50 on the Swiss Stock Exchange.

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