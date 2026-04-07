Markets

Implenia Wins Over EUR 200 Mln Contract For Police Headquarters Project In Münster

April 07, 2026 — 01:36 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - Implenia AG (IMPN.SW, IPLNF), a construction and real estate services company, on Tuesday announced that it has secured a contract valued at more than 200 million euros for the turnkey construction of a new police headquarters in Münster, Germany.

The construction work is set to begin this summer following early excavation works, with completion expected by October 2029.

The new facility will be developed as a three- to six-storey functional and administrative building in Münster, North Rhine-Westphalia, consolidating nearly all existing police departments in the city.

The headquarters will accommodate more than 1,400 employees and include office spaces, laboratory facilities, a police station, training areas, a canteen, a detention facility and an underground car park.

The contract was awarded by PPMS Immobilien GmbH & Co. KG following a successful pre-construction phase involving Implenia.

The company's scope of work includes end-to-end BIM planning, lean management from the tendering phase and sustainability measures aimed at achieving LEED Gold certification.

Implenia closed trading 1.42% lesser at CHF 62.50 on the Swiss Stock Exchange.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.