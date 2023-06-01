Implenia (SIX:IMPN) Price Target Increased by 13.39% to 48.96

The average one-year price target for Implenia (SIX:IMPN) has been revised to 48.96 / share. This is an increase of 13.39% from the prior estimate of 43.18 dated May 10, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 40.40 to a high of 59.85 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 6.67% from the latest reported closing price of 45.90 / share.

Implenia Maintains 0.87% Dividend Yield

At the most recent price, the company's dividend yield is 0.87%.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.07. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is -0.47%.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 61 funds or institutions reporting positions in Implenia. This is an increase of 1 owner(s) or 1.67% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to IMPN is 0.04%, a decrease of 11.91%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 7.69% to 1,668K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

DISVX - Dfa International Small Cap Value Portfolio - Institutional Class holds 312K shares representing 1.70% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 308K shares, representing an increase of 1.49%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in IMPN by 3.75% over the last quarter.

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 221K shares representing 1.20% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 195K shares, representing an increase of 11.37%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in IMPN by 7.56% over the last quarter.

VTMGX - Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund Admiral Shares holds 110K shares representing 0.60% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 110K shares, representing a decrease of 0.53%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in IMPN by 6.25% over the last quarter.

GICIX - Goldman Sachs International Small Cap Insights Fund Institutional holds 108K shares representing 0.58% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 43K shares, representing an increase of 59.62%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in IMPN by 136.08% over the last quarter.

Dfa Investment Trust Co - The Continental Small Company Series holds 106K shares representing 0.58% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

