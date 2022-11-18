Implementation of flow-based Nordic power market delayed to 2024, grid operators say

OSLO, Nov 18 (Reuters) - The implementation of a flow-based capacity calculation methodology for the Nordic physical power market has been delayed to at least the first quarter 2024, involved grid operators said on Friday.

Previous plans had foreseen a go-live for summer 2023. The delay was due to technical problems testing the new methodology, the Nordic Regional Coordination Centre, which is owned by the Nordic transmissions grid operators, said in a statement.

To calculate power prices, exchanges need to take into account the physical availability of capacity on the electricity grid, with most of Europe already using the flow-based methodology.

The Nordic market, consisting of Sweden, Denmark, Finland and Norway, still uses another model based on net transfer capacities calculated for lines connecting the different market areas.

(Reporting by Nora Buli, editing by Anna Ringstrom)

