Implats executive in court on charges of contravening lockdown provisions

Tanisha Heiberg Reuters
Impala Platinum (Implats) said on Friday that the chief executive of its Rustenburg operations had appeared in court on charges of contravening South Africa's lockdown rules by calling non-essential workers back to work.

The platinum miner said it had been in consultations, through the Minerals Council, with the mines ministry as to the need to bring some non-essential workers gradually back to work under agreed precautionary measures to ensure the integrity of its mines is not compromised.

Mark Munroe appeared in the Bafokeng Magistrate’s Court on Friday, it said.

"There is clearly a difference in interpretation in the regulation with the police on one side and the DMRE (Department of Mineral Resources and Energy) and the mining industry on the other side," Implats spokesman Johan Theron said.

The North West provincial police spokesman could not immediately be reached for immediate comment.

