Impinj Soars 77% in a Month: Should You Still Buy the Stock?

Impinj’s PI shares have jumped 77% over the past month, significantly outperforming the 22.6% and 32.9% appreciation in the Zacks Computer and Technology sector and the Zacks Electronics - Semiconductors industry, respectively.



Its shares have outperformed industry peers, including Ambarella AMBA, Lam Research LRCX and Marvell Technology MRVL. Over the same time frame, shares of Ambarella, Lam Research and Marvell Technology have gained 52.8%, 34.5% and 26.7%, respectively.



PI’s success can be attributed to its revenues and profitability exceeding guidance in the first quarter of 2025, underpinned by a strong position in the endpoint IC market, a pipeline of innovative product offerings and a targeted expansion into enterprise applications such as supply chain and logistics.

Impinj Expands Reach With M800 and Gen2X Power

The M800 series, built on Impinj’s next-generation Gen2X technology, is gaining strong traction. The series is on track to become its primary volume driver. By delivering enhanced performance and greater efficiency, the M800 series significantly expands Impinge's addressable market, particularly in enterprise applications.

Gen2X technology is proving to be a transformative advancement for Impinj, increasing overhead reading solution area coverage by 44%. In addition to operational benefits, Gen2X is also poised to drive improved financial performance. The ongoing ramp of the M800 series, powered by this technology, is expected to drive up to a 300-basis-point improvement in gross margin, reflecting its superior efficiency and scalability.



Combining cutting-edge innovation with real business impact, the M800 series places Impinj at the forefront of RFID advancements, reinforcing its leadership in delivering scalable, high-performance solutions for complex enterprise environments.

Supply-Chain Push Accelerates PI’s Growth

Impinj’s strategic push into supply chain and logistics is emerging as a key growth catalyst. As enterprises increasingly prioritize automation, visibility and inventory accuracy, the demand for advanced RFID solutions is accelerating. Impinj is well-positioned to capitalize on this trend with its high-performance RAIN RFID technology, which enables real-time item tracking and data-driven operational insights.



This strategic expansion is aligned with global digital-transformation initiatives and expected to lead to sustainable adoption and long-term revenue growth.

PI Gives Positive Q2 Outlook

Impinj has issued an encouraging outlook for the second quarter of 2025, reflecting strong confidence in its growth trajectory and expanding market opportunities.



PI expects total revenues of $91-$96 million, indicating a significant 26% quarter-over-quarter increase.



The company expects non-GAAP earnings per share between 68 cents and 76 cents. The consensus mark for the second-quarter earnings is pegged at 72 cents per share, up 18% over the past 30 days.

PI’s Zacks Rank

Impinj currently sports a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).

