Impinj Slides 37% After Reporting Q1 Net Loss, Q2 Outlook

April 27, 2023 — 11:17 am EDT

(RTTNews) - Impinj, Inc. (PI) shares are falling more than 37 percent on Thursday morning trade after the company reported net loss of $4.35 million or $0.17 per share for the first quarter. Looking ahead to the second quarter, the company expects net loss of $6.8-$5.3 million or loss of $0.25-$0.20 per share. The company now projects adjusted net profit in a range of $8.2-$9.7 million or $0.28-$0.33 per share.

Currently, shares of the provider of RAIN RFID solutions are at $84.49, down 37.56 percent from the previous close of $135.32 on a volume of 3,328,180.

