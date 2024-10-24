News & Insights

Impinj price target raised to $270 from $205 at Evercore ISI

October 24, 2024 — 08:15 am EDT

Evercore ISI raised the firm’s price target on Impinj (PI) to $270 from $205 and keeps an Outperform rating on the shares. Impinj reported “a beat and raise quarter,” but the firm expects near-term weakness as the company’s implied Q1 outlook is slightly below the Street and translates to decelerating revenue growth into the first half of FY25, the analyst tells investors. However, the firm believes the industry is “hitting a knee in the adoption curve,” driven in large part by customers like Walmart (WMT) conditioning the supply chain to embed tags in their products, making it easy for other general merchandising giants to ramp RAIN RFID into their businesses. The firm expects more large customer announcements in 2025, the analyst added.

